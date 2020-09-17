Opposition’s no confidence motion against education minister fails to pass parliament 35/84

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Opposition Bright Armenia (LHK) faction’s proposed no confidence vote against the Minister of Education, Science, Culture, Sport Arayik Harutyunyan failed to pass parliament 35 to 84.

The motion would’ve officially requested the prime minister to consider sacking the minister.

Both opposition parties of parliament, the Bright Armenia (LHK) and Prosperous Armenia (BHK), are calling for Harutyunyan’s resignation for what they describe to be a complete failure of his areas of responsibility.

Harutyunyan has denied the accusations.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan