Fire briefly erupts in central Beirut commercial district

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. A fire erupted in a futuristic seafront building in downtown Beirut on September 15 that was close to completion after years of construction, Reuters reports.

Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed earlier showed images of smoke billowing from the building.

A Reuters witness said part of one side of the building was smouldering as firefighters hosed it down.

Last week, a big fire broke out at Beirut port, the scene of the catastrophic Aug. 4 explosion.