Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 September

Fire briefly erupts in central Beirut commercial district

Fire briefly erupts in central Beirut commercial district

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. A fire erupted in a futuristic seafront building in downtown Beirut on September 15 that was close to completion after years of construction, Reuters reports.

Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed earlier showed images of smoke billowing from the building.

A Reuters witness said part of one side of the building was smouldering as firefighters hosed it down.

Last week, a big fire broke out at Beirut port, the scene of the catastrophic Aug. 4 explosion.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration