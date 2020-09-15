Armenia reports 150 new cases of COVID-19

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. 150 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 46119, the Armenian Center For Disease Control reported. 248 patients recovered, raising the number of total recoveries to 41941.

2761 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

1 person died from COVID-19, increasing the death toll to 920. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 283 (1 in the last 24 hours) other people infected with the virus who died from other pre-existing conditions, according to health authorities.

As of 11:00, September 15 the number of active cases stood at 2975.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan