Russian FM cancels Berlin trip

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov cancelled a planned trip to Berlin for talks on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, citing a change in his German counterpart’s schedule.

Reuters reports the move comes amid tensions over the suspected poisoning by a Novichok nerve agent of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny who is being treated in a hospital in Berlin. Russia has said it has not yet seen evidence of his poisoning.