PM Pashinyan, Argentine-Armenian businessman Eurnekian discuss implementation of investment projects

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted Argentine-Armenian businessman, National Hero of Armenia Eduardo Eurnekian, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear Mr. Eurnekian, I am glad to see you in Armenia.

During this period we also had a telephone conversation, discussed our plans and your possible investment projects in Armenia. I am happy that under the conditions of the coronavirus and the situation caused by it you are equally enthusiastic about the opportunities to implement investment programs in Armenia. Your previous projects are being successfully implemented, and we, of course, are happy over it. I am confident that this cooperation will bring more visible results to Armenia”, PM Pashinyan said in his welcoming remarks.

In turn Eduardo Eurnekian said he will consistently continue the investment programs in the homeland in various areas and highlighted the close cooperation with the Armenian government.

The Armenian PM and the Argentine-Armenian businessman discussed the programs being implemented by the Armenia International Airports CJSC in Armenia. In particular, they touched upon issues relating to the development of Yerevan’s Zvartnots, Gyumri’s Shirak airports, improvement of infrastructures, their renovation and further operation.

The sides also exchanged views on the ongoing and upcoming business projects implemented by companies owned by Eduardo Eurnekian in Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan and Eduardo Eurnekian praised the process of the bilateral partnership and reaffirmed the mutual readiness to further develop it.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan