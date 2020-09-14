Berlusconi discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been discharged from a Milan hospital today after recovering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), RAI News 24 reported.

“I think this was the most dangerous experiment in my life”, the 83-year-old politician said and urged everyone to keep all the rules to prevent the spread of the virus.

Silvio Berlusconi tested positive for COVID-19 on September 2 and was hospitalized a day later.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan