Armenian, Russian electronic warfare and air defense troops hold anti-UAV drills

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Air Defense and Electronic Warfare troops of the Armenian Armed Forces and the Russian 102nd Military Base in Gyumri held UAV detection and elimination drills as part of wider Armenia-Russia bilateral tactical battalion exercises in Armenia, Russia’s Southern Military District said in a news release.

The ZSU-23-4 Shilka anti-aircraft weapon system was employed for eliminating simulated enemy drones on 1500-meter altitude from up to 2500-meter distance.

The electronic warfare troops deployed jammers to disrupt imaginary enemy communications and analyzed intelligence reports on imaginary enemy UAVs and transmitted the data to the air defense units.

More than 1500 Armenian and Russian troops, 300 units of equipment, including fighter jets and gunships, are participating in the bilateral drills.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan