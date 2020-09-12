Azerbaijan made nearly 310 ceasefire violations at Artsakh line of contact in one week

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. During the period from September 6 to 12 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact nearly 310 times, by firing more than 3200 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

The Artsakh Defense Army forces keep the situation under control and continue confidently conducting their combat duties.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan