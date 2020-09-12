Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 September

Azerbaijan made nearly 310 ceasefire violations at Artsakh line of contact in one week

Azerbaijan made nearly 310 ceasefire violations at Artsakh line of contact in one week

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. During the period from September 6 to 12 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact nearly 310 times, by firing more than 3200 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

The Artsakh Defense Army forces keep the situation under control and continue confidently conducting their combat duties.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration