COVID-19 latest updates: China confirms 6 new cases in one day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The number of people worldwide infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has passed 28 million 692 thousand, according to the data released by the coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 920,000.

More than 20 million 606 thousand people have recovered.

US is leading the list of countries with the most confirmed cases – 6 million 637 thousand 336. Deaths here comprise 197,435.

The next is India with a total of 4 million 663 thousand 930 confirmed cases and 77,537 deaths.

Brazil is the third, which reported a total of 4 million 283 thousand 978 confirmed cases and 130,474 deaths.

The 4th is Russia with 1 million 57 thousand 362 confirmed cases and 18,484 deaths.

Peru concludes the top five list with 716,670 confirmed cases and 30,470 deaths.

Iran reported 399,940 confirmed cases and 23,029 deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey has reached 288,126. The deaths here comprise 6,951.

Georgia confirmed a total of 2,075 cases. So far, 19 people have died from the virus in the country.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirmed 6 new cases in one day. The total number of confirmed cases in China is 85,174, with 80,386 recoveries. The death toll is 4,634.

According to the data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of countries and territories which reported COVID-19 cases passes 215.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan