Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 September

Air France resumes Paris-Yerevan regular flights from Sep. 13

Air France resumes Paris-Yerevan regular flights from Sep. 13

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Air France will resume Paris-Yerevan-Paris regular flights from September 13, Armenia’s Zvartnots International Airport said in a news release.

The flights will be carried out three times a week.

According to the French Embassy in Armenia, bookings are made directly through the website of Air France or through Saberatours-Sevan (+ 525 555 37410) and Executive Travel Air City (+ 37460 612277), or by +37460 612288 telephone number.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration