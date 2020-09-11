Air France resumes Paris-Yerevan regular flights from Sep. 13
18:22, 11 September, 2020
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Air France will resume Paris-Yerevan-Paris regular flights from September 13, Armenia’s Zvartnots International Airport said in a news release.
The flights will be carried out three times a week.
According to the French Embassy in Armenia, bookings are made directly through the website of Air France or through Saberatours-Sevan (+ 525 555 37410) and Executive Travel Air City (+ 37460 612277), or by +37460 612288 telephone number.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
