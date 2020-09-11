Armenian air defense units complete drills as part of joint CIS combat readiness exercise

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Air Defense units of the Armenian Armed Forces held exercises as part of the Joint CIS Air Defense System combat readiness drills launched in seven CIS countries.

Shushan Stepanyan, a spokesperson for the Armenian military, told ARMENPRESS that the exercises comprised several phases including the detection and elimination of simulated enemy air targets.

“Attack aircraft, anti-aircraft troops and technical troops were involved in the exercises,” Stepanyan said. She said the troops completed the exercises on high level.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan