Azerbaijan spreads disinformation: Interpol hasn’t launched proceedings on two Armenian officers

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani authorities are spreading disinformation about declaring two Armenian military officers internationally wanted through Interpol.

“As of September 11, 2020 Vazgen Vardanyan and Armen Jamalyan aren’t anyhow wanted by Interpol channels,” the Armenian police said in a statement.

“The Interpol NCB in Armenia is permanently conducting monitoring in the direction of timely and adequately reacting to such initiatives of Azerbaijani authorized bodies, and in the event of such issues arising the Interpol in Armenia is immediately appropriately responding and substantiations and facts are presented to the General Secretariat of Interpol,” it said.

Earlier Azeri news media cited the country’s prosecution as having announced that they have launched criminal proceedings against the two Armenian officers. The report claimed that the criminal cases were launched based on information allegedly obtained from Gurgen Alaverdyan, the Armenian officer who is currently held captive in Azerbaijan.The Azeri news media said the two officers were declared internationally wanted.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan