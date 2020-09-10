Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 September

Dame Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones actress, dies aged 82

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Actress Dame Diana Rigg, famous for roles including Emma Peel in TV series The Avengers and Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 82, reports BBC.

Her daughter, actress Rachael Stirling, said she died of cancer, after being diagnosed in March.

“She spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession”, she added.

Dame Diana also played the only woman who became Mrs James Bond.

 





