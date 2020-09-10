Armenia joins Russia, China and others for Caucasus 2020 major international military drills

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will join Russia, China, Belarus, Iran, Myanmar, Pakistan and several other countries for the Caucasus 2020 joint military exercises scheduled to take place September 21-26 in Russia, Armenian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan told ARMENPRESS.

She said Armenia is sending units from its tank and motor-rifle regiments to the drills.

“Armenia will participate in the Caucasus 2020 military exercises,” Stepanyan said. “The tank and motor rifle units of the Armenian Armed Forces will participate in the exercises.”

Earlier India had announced it won’t take part in Caucasus 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Azerbaijan also opted out.

Shushan Stepanyan said that as part of the CSTO Armenia will host the Partnership 2020 and Search 2020 command-staff exercises in October.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan