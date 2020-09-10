174 new cases of COVID-19 in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. 174 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 45326 , the Armenian Center For Disease Control reported. 210 patients recovered, raising the number of total recoveries to 41233.

3250 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

1 person died from COVID-19, increasing the death toll to 906. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 279 other people infected with the virus who died from other pre-existing conditions, according to health authorities.

As of 11:00, September 10 the number of active cases stood at 2908.

The significant increase of the number of tests conducted in 24 hours was earlier explained by the health ministry by the fact that teachers across the country are undergoing testing ahead of the planned reopening of schools on September 15.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan