Ruling faction lawmaker Arsen Julfalakyan steps down

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia from the ruling My Step faction Arsen Julfalakyan has resigned.

In a statement the lawmaker said the reason for his resignation are the disagreements with Minister of education, science, culture and sport Arayik Harutyunyan over the current management approaches of the spheres under the minister’s jurisdiction.

“I think that the current direction has no prospect, will not ensure the solution and development of the issues existing in these spheres. Therefore, in such situation my future activity will surely not serve my mission as a Member of Parliament on effectively protecting the interests of our state and citizen”, the MP said.

He thanked the Speaker of Parliament, the ministries and officials with whom he has worked during this period.

