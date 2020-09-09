PM chairs consultation on 2020-2025 draft development strategy of HayPost CJSC

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a consultation today discussing the 2020-2025 draft development strategy of HayPost national postal operator, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Minister of High Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan firstly introduced the changes made in the HayPost CJSC in the past five months, informed that the Office in the US has re-launched and actions are being taken to open HayPost Office in China. Pensions are already paid online, a new postal department has opened in Barekamavan community. It is expected to launch HayPost electronic wallet by the end of the year.

Introducing the 2020-2025 draft development strategy of HayPost CJSC, Director General Hayk Karapetyan talked about the existing problems, the current situation and the development vision. He said the strategy has been drafted jointly with a consulting company based on the study of the best international practice. The strategic goals are to ensure high postal communication availability across Armenia and outside it, to proportionally develop the infrastructures, provide high-quality services and introduce new digital solutions.

PM Pashinyan said HayPost has a broad representation across Armenia, and this allows to view the reforms not only from the perspective of improving the postal service, but also developing the adjacent infrastructures and introducing a corporate culture. He tasked to amend the draft, clarify the circle of state services that can be provided by HayPost, and submit it for discussion.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan