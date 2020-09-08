Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 September

Armenia defeats Estonia in football match 2:0

Armenia defeats Estonia in football match 2:0

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s national football team defeated Estonia’s team by 2:0 at the second qualifying round of the UEFA Nations League.

The match took place at Yerevan’s Vazgen Sargsyan Republic Stadium.

Armenia’s national team made the first victory under new head coach Joaquin Caparros.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration