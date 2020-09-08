Yerevan to have 2008 March 1 memorial

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council approved the installation of a memorial in honor of the 2008 March 1 victims.

The memorial will be installed at the Children’s Park near the St. Gregory the Illuminator and Zakiyan intersection.

During the City Council session the councilors held a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the unrest.

Earlier the government had allocated 2 million drams to the Yerevan City Hall for the designing works.

The design of artist Albert Vardanyan was awarded the project in an open tender.

March 1 colloquially refers to the 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan, when 10 people- including two police officers- died in clashes between protesters and security forces.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan