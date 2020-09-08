Artsakh lifts entry and exit restrictions as COVID-19 numbers drop in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The government of Artsakh is lifting the coronavirus-related shutdown of its border with Armenia.

Citizens of Artsakh are also no longer required to obtain permission to exit the country.

The requirement of undergoing a mandatory COVID-19 testing upon entering the country is also lifted.

However, arriving travelers will be screened for fever and other symptoms upon entering.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Artsakh Zhirayr Mirzoyan, who heads the COVID-19 task force, said the reason for lifting the ban is the decrease of coronavirus transmission rates in Armenia.

At the same time, he called on Artsakhis to continue following safety precautions.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan