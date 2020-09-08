Iranian writer Fariba Vafi's novels published in Armenian

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Edit Print Publishing House has published the Armenian versions of Iranian writer Fariba Vafi’s 1999 Even When We Were Laughing short story collection and the 2002 My Bird novel.

The works were translated into Armenian by Gevorg Asatryan.

“With simple means, but unique and memorable metaphors, clear, bright and luminous images Vafi is reflecting Iran’s contemporary life, the difficult and diverse reality,” said Asatryan.

