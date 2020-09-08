Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 September

COVID-19: Russia launches its Sputnik V into public circulation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Russian ministry of healthcare announced on September 8 that the country’s pioneering COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V has already entered “civilian circulation” after being approved for public use.

Sputnik V – a development of Moscow’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, passed necessary tests, local authorities said.

The health ministry also added that more batches will soon be supplied to Russian regions.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan

 





