PM talks about ongoing road construction works with Movses village residents

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with the residents of Movses community in Tavush province during which he talked about the ongoing road construction works in the village.

“This is the first time this village with a history of 300 years has an asphalt road. And this is thanks only to tax-paying, responsible citizens.

During the talk with the village residents I told them that our goal is to have same quality roads starting from Yerevan’s Abovyan street and Republic Square up to Movses”, the PM said on Facebook.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan