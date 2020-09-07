Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 September

COVID-19: Ukraine lists Armenia as “green”

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Given the declining numbers of COVID-19 infections in Armenia, the Ukrainian authorities have for the first time listed Armenia in the list of green countries, meaning Armenian travelers arriving in Ukraine won’t have to undergo a mandatory testing or self-quarantine.

The rule covers arriving Armenians only if they have been in Armenia or another green country in the last 14 days.

“At the same time, the mandatory requirement on having insurance covering COVID-19 remains in force,” the Armenian Embassy in Ukraine said in a statement.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





