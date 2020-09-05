Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 September

Armenia and Russia general staff chiefs discuss bilateral military cooperation in Moscow meeting

Armenia and Russia general staff chiefs discuss bilateral military cooperation in Moscow meeting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Lt. General Onik Gasparyan is leading a delegation to Moscow, Russia to participate in the closing ceremony of the 2020 International Army Games, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on social media.

During the visit Lt. General Gasparyan had a meeting with his Russian counterpart, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia General Valery Gerasimov.

“Bilateral military cooperation issues were discussed,” Stepanyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration