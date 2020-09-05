Armenia and Russia general staff chiefs discuss bilateral military cooperation in Moscow meeting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Lt. General Onik Gasparyan is leading a delegation to Moscow, Russia to participate in the closing ceremony of the 2020 International Army Games, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on social media.

During the visit Lt. General Gasparyan had a meeting with his Russian counterpart, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia General Valery Gerasimov.

“Bilateral military cooperation issues were discussed,” Stepanyan said.

