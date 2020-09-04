Gyumri invites to celebrate city’s day in online platform

GYUMRI, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The residents of Gyumri, the second largest city of Armenia, will celebrate the city’s day on September 5 under the title “My Love Gyumri”.

This year this day will be celebrated online due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

An online concert will be held. The museums in the city will organize online excursions during the whole day.

On the same day the opening ceremony of the Yuri Vardanyan Weightlifting Sports School will take place.

Social apartments will be handed to families affected from heavy hails this year.

Reporting by Armenuhi Mkhoyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan