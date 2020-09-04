COVID-19: Armenian government plans to declare quarantine after end of state of emergency

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government plans to declare quarantine after the end of the current coronavirus-related state of emergency, Deputy justice minister Rafik Grigoryan said during today’s extraordinary session in the parliament, introducing the legislative package which enables not to extend the state of emergency.

“The goal of initiating this legislative package is to provide such set of tools which will allow to fight the pandemic without the state of emergency legal regime. If the legislative package is adopted and enters into force before September 11, the government, yes, plans to declare quarantine and continue the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as it is not over yet”, the deputy justice minister said.

