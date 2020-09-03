President Sarkissian holds phone talk with National Hero of Armenia, Doctor Hrayr Hovaguimian

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with Doctor Hrayr Hovaguimian who was recently bestowed with the National Hero titled according to the presidential decree, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian considered symbolic the fact that Hrayr Hovaguimian is the first doctor to receive the National Hero title and congratulated the renowned doctor on this occasion, wishing good health and new achievements.

Armen Sarkissian highly valued Hrayr Hovaguimian’s services to the Homeland and the Armenian people, as well as his dedicated humanitarian activity as a cardiologist which saved numerous lives.

In his turn Hrayr Hovaguimian said today his main goal is to transfer knowledge and experience to the young generation.

President Sarkissian expressed hope that he will soon meet with the Doctor in Yerevan in order to hand over the highest award.

On August 27 President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on bestowing doctor Hagop (Hrayr) Hovaguimian with the National Hero highest title.

Doctor Hagop Hovaguimian received the Order of Motherland for saving numerous human lives, for his exclusive services in the healthcare sector, creating an innovative medical center conducting complex heart surgeries, preparing new specialists, etc.

The Armenian President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s petition.

The Order of Motherland is awarded for exceptional services of nationwide importance rendered to the Republic of Armenia in the spheres of the defense of the state and strengthening of law and order, as well as for creation of significant national values. Person awarded with the Order of Motherland is considered a National Hero of Armenia.

Hagop (Hrayr) Hovaguimian is the first doctor National Hero.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan