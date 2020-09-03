Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 September

Armenia improves positions by 19 points in e-government development index

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has improved its positions in the e-government development index by 19 points, capturing the 63rd place in the list of 193 countries, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“In terms of electronic participation index Armenia is included in the list of countries with the highest rating. We want to further promote citizens’ participation to the decision-making process through the e-governance tools”, the deputy PM said.

