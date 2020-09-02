Police reform program with US assistance launches in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. With the support of the US government Armenia announces the launch of joint projects aimed at the reforms in the police and anti-corruption fields, Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan said on Facebook.

“For that purpose we have signed cooperation documents with US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy and Police Chief of Armenia Vahe Ghazaryan. All know how important the anti-corruption and police reforms are for our government. I want to thank our US partners led by Ambassador Lynne Tracy, as well as the US Embassy’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement for joining our goal to implement them and for the cooperation”, the minister said, expressing confidence that the initiatives of the government will be implemented successfully.

