Armenian Speaker of Parliament congratulates Artsakh counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan addressed a congratulatory message to Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Artsakh Republic, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

“Dear Mr. Tovmasyan,

On behalf of the Parliament of Armenia and myself personally I address my warm congratulations and wishes to you and the Artsakh-Armenians on the Independence Day.

I proudly follow the heated process of reforms and development in Artsakh, which undoubtedly is also followed by the international community.

Thanks to our joint efforts and dedicated work we will fulfill our national goals and programs, by recording new achievements and success both in the domestic and foreign policy fields for the benefit of our two Armenian states and the unity of the Armenian people”, the Armenian Speaker of Parliament said, wishing new achievements to the Artsakh counterpart, and peace and prosperity to Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan