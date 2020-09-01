Armenian, French Ambassadors pay tribute to memory of Genocide victims at Komitas statue in Paris

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajyan and French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte paid a tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims at the statue of Komitas which was desecrated on August 31, the Armenian Embassy in France said on Facebook.

The Armenian and French Ambassadors were accompanied by Co-chairs of the Coordination Council of the Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) Ara Toranyan and Murad Papazyan.

On August 31 the Embassy of Armenia in France strongly condemned the desecration of the statue of Komitas in Paris, calling it a manifestation of denialism.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan