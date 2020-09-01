Armenian Parliament to hold extraordinary session on Sep. 4
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia will convene an extraordinary session on September 4 at the initiative of the government.
The agenda of the session is not available yet.
The session will begin at 11:00.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
