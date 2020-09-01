Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September

Armenian Parliament to hold extraordinary session on Sep. 4

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia will convene an extraordinary session on September 4 at the initiative of the government.

The agenda of the session is not available yet.

The session will begin at 11:00.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





