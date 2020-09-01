Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September

Armenia’s Speaker of Parliament to depart for Artsakh on working visit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Republic of Artsakh, the Parliament said today.

Speaker Mirzoyan will be in Artsakh from September 1 to 2.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





