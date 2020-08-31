Armenian Embassy in France strongly condemns desecration of statue of Komitas in Paris
11:20, 31 August, 2020
YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in France strongly condemns the desecration of the statue of Komitas in Paris, the Embassy released a statement on Facebook.
“The Embassy of Armenia strongly condemns the desecration of the statue of Komitas in Paris which is a manifestation of denialism, of a monument dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, as well as Armenians fallen for France”, the statement says.
