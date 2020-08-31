Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 August

Armenian Embassy in France strongly condemns desecration of statue of Komitas in Paris

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in France strongly condemns the desecration of the statue of Komitas in Paris, the Embassy released a statement on Facebook.

“The Embassy of Armenia strongly condemns the desecration of the statue of Komitas in Paris which is a manifestation of denialism, of a monument dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, as well as Armenians fallen for France”, the statement says.

