Armenia and Russia military industry sectors to develop cooperation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ministry of High Tech Industry’s Military-Industry Committee Chairman Artak Davtyan led a delegation to the Army 2020 International Military-Technical Forum in Moscow, Russia.

The delegation had meetings with the Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation of Russia Vladimir Drozhov and other officials of the Russian defense industry.

The discussions resulted in agreements on further developing cooperation.

