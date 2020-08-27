Henrikh Mkhitaryan out of shape for Armenia UEFA Nations League matches in September

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia national football team head coach Joaquín Caparrós has revealed why captain of the team Henrikh Mkhitaryan – the AS Roma star - wasn’t called up for the September 5 UEFA Nations League match against North Macedonia. Three days after the clash Armenia will face Estonia.

“Naturally everyone is interested why Mkhitaryan’s name is absent from the list,” he said.

“He told me over the phone that he can’t join the national team now because his last [Roma] match against Sevilla was on August 6, now he is on vacation, he hasn’t trained and isn’t in shape. Henrikh added that in this condition he can’t display his entire abilities and promised to definitely join the team in October and play with 100% dedication”.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan