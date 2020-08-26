Defense Army never targeted civilian population: Artsakh denies Azerbaijani report

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry of Artsakh denies the Azerbaijani report according to which the Defense Army servicemen have opened fire from machine guns and sniper rifles at the direction of Ghapanly village in Tartar district.

The Artsakh defense ministry issued a statement which says: “Azerbaijan’s official propaganda, remaining committed to its policy which is based on lie and fraud, today issued a statement according to which the Defense Army servicemen opened fire from machine guns and sniper rifles towards Ghapanly village in Tartar district.

Artsakh’s defense ministry states that the aforementioned statement is another disinformation of the Azerbaijani side. Moreover, the civilian population and objects have never been and are never a target for the Defense Army.

The Defense Army units continue adhering to the ceasefire regime and are ready to take actions if necessary”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

