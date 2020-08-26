Armenian, Russian FMs discuss situation around NK peace process over phone

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS., Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the Foreign Minister of Armenia, held a phone conversation today with Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Minister of Russia, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sergey Lavrov discussed regional developments following the July battles and within that context the situation unfolded around the Nagorno Karabakh peace process.

Minister Mnatsakanyan emphasized the importance of the Armenian-Russian cooperation aimed at maintaining regional peace, stability and security.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia also exchanged views on issues of the agenda of Armenian-Russian allied relations.