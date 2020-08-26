Rescuers find body under rubble in Yerevan apartment building gas explosion

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Rescuers found the body of a man under the rubbles of the apartment building in Yerevan which was partially destroyed by a gas explosion Wednesday morning.

The victim is a 58-year-old man.

The explosion was caused by a gas leak.

Two others are hospitalized. One of them is critically injured.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said on social media that personally visited the scene early morning.

The incident took place at 3 Raynis Street in the Kanaker-Zeytun district.

The Mayor of Yerevan said the residents of the building will be provided with temporary accommodation until experts will evaluate the possibility of restoring the building.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan