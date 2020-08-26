Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 August

Vahe Jilavyan appointed acting deputy minister of environment

Vahe Jilavyan appointed acting deputy minister of environment

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Vahe Jilavyan has been appointed acting deputy minister of environment.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration