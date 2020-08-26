Vahe Jilavyan appointed acting deputy minister of environment
YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Vahe Jilavyan has been appointed acting deputy minister of environment.
The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
