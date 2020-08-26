Prime Minister personally visits gas explosion scene in Yerevan apartment building

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. A gas explosion in an apartment building in a northeastern district of Yerevan has caused the building to partially collapse.

The incident took place at 3 Raynis Street in the Kanaker-Zeytun district. The blast is said to be caused by a gas leak.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said a 911 call was received at 07:18 on August 26.

Multiple emergency first-responders were sent to the scene.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said on social media that he personally visited the scene early morning.

Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan is also present at the scene.

According to preliminary information two people were trapped under the rubbles and were rescued by emergency personnel. Another 21 people were evacuated. Two people are being treated for injuries at the Heratsi Hospital. No fatalities were reported.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan