Belgium completes internal procedures necessary for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. On 24 August 2020, Belgium notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Armenian Embassy in Belgium said on Facebook.

Armenia and the European Union signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan