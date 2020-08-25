Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 August

Healthcare Minister takes vacation from Aug.31 to Sep. 18

Healthcare Minister takes vacation from Aug.31 to Sep. 18

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed an order August 25 authorizing a brief vacation from August 31 to September 18 for Health Minister Arsen Torosyan, the government reported at e-gov.am.

Torosyan’s deputy Anahit Avanesyan will replace him during the vacation.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration