Healthcare Minister takes vacation from Aug.31 to Sep. 18

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed an order August 25 authorizing a brief vacation from August 31 to September 18 for Health Minister Arsen Torosyan, the government reported at e-gov.am.

Torosyan’s deputy Anahit Avanesyan will replace him during the vacation.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan