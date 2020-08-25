Healthcare Minister takes vacation from Aug.31 to Sep. 18
YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed an order August 25 authorizing a brief vacation from August 31 to September 18 for Health Minister Arsen Torosyan, the government reported at e-gov.am.
Torosyan’s deputy Anahit Avanesyan will replace him during the vacation.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
