Armenian-Americans launch HyeAid Lebanon Telethon to raise emergency relief

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The Pan-Armenian Council of Western USA has initiated a community-wide effort to help the Lebanese-Armenians after the August 4 Beirut explosion. The organization has announced the HyeAid Lebanon Telethon scheduled for Sunday, August 30, 2020, 5-8 pm (PST) to help raise emergency aid.

The telethon will be broadcast on the ARTN, Horizon, Pan Armenian TV, և US Armenia TV channels, as well as online.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan