Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 August

Armenian-Americans launch HyeAid Lebanon Telethon to raise emergency relief

Armenian-Americans launch HyeAid Lebanon Telethon to raise emergency relief

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The Pan-Armenian Council of Western USA has initiated a community-wide effort to help the Lebanese-Armenians after the August 4 Beirut explosion. The organization has announced the HyeAid Lebanon Telethon scheduled for Sunday, August 30, 2020, 5-8 pm (PST) to help raise emergency aid.

The telethon will be broadcast on the ARTN, Horizon, Pan Armenian TV, և US Armenia TV channels, as well as online.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration