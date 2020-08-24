Pashinyan congratulates Ukraine’s Zelensky on Independence Day  

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Ukraine’s Independence Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“Dear Mr. Zelensky,

I warmly congratulate you on Ukraine’s national holiday - Independence Day.

I am confident that through joint efforts we will be able to upgrade and complement the agenda of Armenian-Ukrainian bilateral relations and reinvigorate our friendly relations, based on the principles of mutual respect and trust.

Dear Mr. Zelensky, I wish you robust health, all the best, as well as peace and prosperity - to the friendly people of Ukraine.”