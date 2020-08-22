Armenia reports 139 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. 139 coronavirus cases were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 42616, the Armenian Center for Disease Control said.

214 patients recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 35907.

8 people died from COVID-19 complications in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 850. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 254 (1 in the last 24 hours) other individuals infected with the virus, whose death was caused by other pre-existing conditions, according to authorities.

A total of 193693 tests (1494 in the last 24 hours) were conducted since the outbreak began.

As of August 22 11:00, the number of active cases stood at 5605.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan