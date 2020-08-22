Business magnate Mikhail Baghdasarov dead at 61

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Prominent Armenian businessman Mikhail Baghdasarov, the owner of the presently defunct FC Mika and Armavia airline, has died at the age of 61 after suffering a heart attack. He was reportedly hospitalized in a comatose condition.

Baghdasarov was a recipient of numerous high state awards throughout his life - the Class III Order For Merit to the Fatherland (Armenia), the Order of the Armenian Apostolic Church, and other medals in Armenia, Russia and Artsakh.

