Artsakh Foreign Ministry responds to Azerbaijani speculations on economic activities

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement in response to Azerbaijani speculations regarding the economic activities, in particular, the construction of safe roads, the use of water- and mineral resources, as well as migration processes in Artsakh.

“First of all, it is important to stress that conducting economic as well as any other creative activity in the entire constitutional territory of the Republic of Artsakh, is the sovereign right of the authorities and citizens of Artsakh. Azerbaijan's claims to the so-called "illegal economic activities of Armenia" in Artsakh are nothing else than another manifestation of escaping the reality by the Azerbaijani authorities, who persistently try to ignore the existing independent and sovereign Republic of Artsakh.

Behind the pretended concern of the Azerbaijani authorities about the process of peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, official Baku hides its desire to isolate Artsakh and hinder its economic development.

We have repeatedly stated that the accusations of alleged damage to the ecological situation and deprivation of water of the Azerbaijani population living in the territories bordering Artsakh are groundless. The reference to the politically motivated PACE resolution 2085 (2016) concerning the Sarsang reservoir only confirms the unfounded and fictitious nature of all these insinuations by the Azerbaijani side. Suffice it to mention that the PACE Rapporteur refused to visit the Sarsang reservoir and completely ignored the conclusions of an expert specially hired by the Council of Europe Secretariat to study the issue as part of the preparation of the report. Moreover, the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have repeatedly offered the Azerbaijani side mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of joint use of water resources. Official Baku has consistently rejected all such initiatives of the Artsakh side, despite the fact that they received the support of the OSCE Minsk group co-chairs.

In such circumstances, the Republic of Artsakh cannot wait indefinitely for the Azerbaijani side to mature for a constructive dialogue. We consider it unacceptable that the process of peaceful settlement of the conflict or the position of one of the parties to the conflict should be used as a pretext for countering the economic, social and cultural development of Artsakh.

Within the framework of their powers and in accordance with the provisions of the President's program for 2020-2025, the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh will continue to make efforts aimed at the proportional development of all regions of Artsakh, their post-war rehabilitation, improvement of infrastructure, and construction of housing so that every citizen of the Republic can equally enjoy all universally recognized rights and freedoms and realize their potential.

The Republic of Artsakh is part of a single homeland for all Armenians, regardless of where they live, and is ready to render all possible assistance, including provision of refuge, to the compatriots who are in a difficult situation and in need of support”, the Artsakh foreign ministry said.