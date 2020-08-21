Israel says Iron Dome intercepts 6 rockets fired from Gaza

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. The Israeli military says its Iron Dome intercepted 6 of 7 rockets fired at southern Israel from Gaza overnight August 21.

The IDF said in a statement it struck Hamas military targets in Gaza in response.

Earlier on August 20, the IDF said explosive balloons were launched from Gaza into Israel throughout the day. In response The IDF fighter jets delivered strikes at infrastructure belonging to Hamas in Gaza used to construct tunnels.

